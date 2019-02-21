Charles “Chad” K. Huyette of Syracuse, Ind., passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2019. He was 88 years old.

On July 30, 1930, Chad was born to Irene Kelly and Kenneth Huyette in Bluffton. He studied at Purdue University, was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and graduated with a degree in business and economics.

Charles “Chad” K. Huyette

After graduation, Chad proudly served in the Korean War where he put his expertise in electronics to work for the U.S. Army. Following the war, he used his education to build a successful career at General Electric developing transistors in a period of rapid technological advancement.

Chad later served on the board of the Bank of Syracuse. He also took great pride in maintaining his Wawasee home, originally known as the “Japanese Gardens.”

As an accomplished pianist, Chad brought music into the lives of all who knew him. He was also a great sailor. Combining his love of boating and time with family, he spent beautiful summers in Charlevoix, Mich., and wintered in Key Largo, Fla.

Chad is survived by his sister, Rosalyn Huyette Thompson; and his three nieces, Kimberly Thompson Sedam, Angela Thompson Jarnagin and Melanie Thompson Philipp. He was preceded in death by his longtime partner, Marilyn Reising of Charlevoix, Mich.

In keeping with Chad’s love of family and history, memorial donations may be sent to: Mount Hope Cemetery P.O. Box 492 Huntington, IN 46750, or a charity of your choice.

A small family memorial will be held in Huntington at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

