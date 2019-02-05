Carol B. Ewing, 67, of Ossian, went home to be with Jesus Saturday morning, Feb. 2, 2019, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Carol was born on May 18, 1951, in Leachville, Ark., to Robert H. Ewing and Helen L. Walters Stearman. She was always eager to help others, loved animals, listening to Christian music and working in the garden.

She is survived by a sister, Liz Chastain of Oklahoma City, Ok., and many local friends.

A graveside service will be held for Carol at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.