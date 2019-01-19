Home Opinions You don’t always hear what you want to hear You don’t always hear what you want to hear January 19, 2019 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Trump is an almost inexpressibly sad specimen Opinions Letters to the Editor: Bountiful thanks … again! Opinions … but get over it — Trump’s probably not going anywhere Local My full time job needs a full time job Opinions Delayed 2018 carrot crop report Opinions Shutdown? Not really; Spending is on auto-pilot LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment