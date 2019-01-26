William (Bill) Duane Preston, 77, of Warren and formerly of rural Wabash, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Heritage Pointe.

He was born June 29, 1941, in Huntington County, to William Lester Preston and Nova Day Preston. He married Carol Sue Lloyd on Dec. 12, 1998, in Warren. She survives.

Also surviving are five children, Matt (Laura) Preston of Green Bay, Wis., David (Katie) Preston of Anderson, Sarah Oliver of LaFontaine, Susan (Jason) Worster of Warren, and Steven (Carol) Nose of LaFontaine; 15 grandchildren; two brothers, Richard (Regina) Preston of Pickerington, Ohio, and Bruce (Noreen) Preston of Warren; and a sister, Mary Ann (Steve) Holmes of Warren.

Calling will be 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at Heritage Pointe’s Applegate Chapel, 801 Huntington Ave. in Warren. There will also be calling at 10 a.m. Tuesday with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. at the Applegate Chapel. Burial will follow at the Sparks Cemetery in Wells County.

Arrangements are by the Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.