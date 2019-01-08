Home State & National News Trump to take case for border wall to prime time audience Trump to take case for border wall to prime time audience January 8, 2019 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News GOP pushing target for Indiana schools spending State & National News Turkey snubs U.S. on Kurds State & National News Investors, farmers guessing as shutdown delays crop reports State & National News Air travelers beginning to feel the effects of government shutdown State & National News Drainage Board OKs bid for tile project State & National News Do former presidents support Trump on wall? They say no LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment