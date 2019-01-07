Home State & National News Trump adviser lists conditions for U.S. troop’s exit from Syria Trump adviser lists conditions for U.S. troop’s exit from Syria January 7, 2019 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Together, at long last State & National News Democrats plan to put more pressure on Trump State & National News State seeks to solve hunting decline with women, youth State & National News Golden Globes awards offer plenty of surprises State & National News In Kokomo, the Dark Knight runs the streets State & National News Trial over Census citizenship query to start in California LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment