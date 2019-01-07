Thomas “Scott” Haggard, of Howe, passed away Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at the Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.

He was born to E. Wayne and Betty (Hines) Haggard on Aug. 21, 1956, in Bluffton. His father survives in Ossian. He was married to the former Sharren Ann Leblanc on Oct. 28, 1982, in Springfield, Tenn. Sharren passed away 2011.

Scott was a 1974 graduate of Norwell High School. He was employed with food marketing for 28 years. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, playing billiards, and spending time with his loving canine companion “Luke.”

Additional survivors are stepdaughter, Leanne Pasztor of Fort Wayne; stepson, Joe (Bethany) Pasztor of Kendallville; two brothers, Larry (LeAnn) Haggard of Indianapolis and Verlyn “Butch” Haggard of Ossian; two sisters, Cheryl (James) Roller of Ossian and Debra (David) Hasler of Uniondale; 16 stepgrandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Aside from his mother and wife, he was preceded by a stepson, Frank Pasztor.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at the Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel with Dr. Bryson E. Bell and Pastor Duane Modlin officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the chapel. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Riverside Cemetery, Howe.

Memorials are to the Wells County Humane Society and the Wells Community Boys & Girls Club.

