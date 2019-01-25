Steven B. Myers, 66, of Bluffton, and formerly of Huntington passed away at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Steve was a 1971 graduate of Huntington North High School. He worked at Owen’s Supermarket for 27 years and later worked at Peyton Northern in Bluffton for 18 years before retiring. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Reds fan. He enjoyed traveling to casinos and playing cards, wood working, cars, tinkering in the garage, music, especially the Beatles, Journey and the Eagles.

Steve was born Dec. 27, 1952, in Columbia City, the son of Phillip and Rose Clark Myers.

He was united in marriage to Karen Ware Booth on Nov. 3, 2000, in Bluffton. His wife survives.

Additional survivors include two sons, Brad (Jenifer) Myers of Warren, and Kendrick Myers of Warren; three daughters, April (Jason) Petty of Huntington, Shannon Sexton of Huntington, and Leandra Myers of Warren; three stepdaughters, Jennifer Booth of Colorado, Kelli Booth of Fort Wayne, and Christy (Trevor) Troxel of Fort Wayne; a brother, Larry (Terry) Myers of Arkansas; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Lyle Myers; and a sister, Shelly Smith.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, Jan. 29, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel, 2901Guilford St., Huntington.

Memorial donations can be made out to The Myers Family in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, IN 46750.

To sign Mr. Myers’ on-line guest book visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com, select the Huntington Chapel location and scroll down to obituaries.