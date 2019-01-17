Sally K. Meyer, 75, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at her residence.

Sally was born in Bluffton Aug. 24, 1943, to Melvin A. “Pete” and Mary E. Kipfer Gerber; both parents preceded her in death. She married Dale E. Meyer in Syracuse June 17, 1999. He preceded her in death on Sept. 24, 2012.

She was a 1961 Bluffton High School graduate. She then earned a master’s degree along with a bachelor’s degree from IPFW, in Fort Wayne. She retired in 1998 after 20 years of teaching at Bluffton Harrison Middle School. Sally was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

Sally was a member of the Back 40 Flying Club at the Fort Wayne Airport and she enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s events. Sally liked spending time at the lake. Foremost, she enjoyed celebrating life and serving others.

Survivors include one daughter, Lisa K. (Kelly) Aschliman of Bluffton; two sons, Andy C. (Cindy) and Tony T. Shively both of Bluffton; additional survivors include, a stepson, Gregory (Bev) Meyer of Ossian; a stepdaughter, Patty (Scott) Schwartz of Berne; brother-in-law, Robert Meyer Sr. of Bluffton; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, John L. Moser, and a stepsister, Lela Meyer.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 18, from 1 to 8 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Cole Meyer and Ryan Bertsch. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Family Life Care of Berne. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www. goodwincaleharnish.com