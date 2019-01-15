Robin L. Brewer King, 59, of Pennville, died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at her residence in Pennville.

She was born on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 1959, in Hartford City to Harry Brewer and Alberta Brewster Close. She married Mike King on Saturday, April 19, 1986, in Bluffton.

Survivors include her father, Harry (Shirley) Brewer of Marion; mother, Alberta Brewster Close of Bluffton; husband, Mike King of Pennville; daughter, Brandy (Jay) Ramseyer of Pennville; brother, Dwight (Leslie) Brewer of Montpelier; sisters, Diana (John) Huss of Warren and Lena (Charles) Taylor of Dunkirk; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her son, Tye L. King.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. A service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 17 at the funeral home. Internment will follow at the Twin Hill — I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.

