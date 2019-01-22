Roberta May Fishbaugh, 87, passed away Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Roberta was born in Huntington County, on Feb. 2, 1931, to Virgil and Susan Martha (Eversole) Dill; both parents preceded her in death. She married Kedric D. Fishbaugh in Markle on July 9, 1955. He preceded her in death on Aug. 20, 2004

She was a 1950 graduate of West Rockcreek High School. She was a homemaker and helped milk cows on the family farm. Roberta also worked five years at Utah Radio in Huntington. Roberta was a member of Markle Church of Christ and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Bluffton. She formerly was a member of the Emmanuel Methodist Church in Rockford.

Survivors include one son, Terry E. (Becky) Fishbaugh of Markle; two daughters, Teresa (Tom) Stuntebeck of Walton, Ky. and Tamera (Todd) Williams of Bluffton; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Roberta loved to play the piano and enjoyed music, tending to her garden, spending time outdoors, and most of all, raising her chickens.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held Friday Jan. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastor Aaron McClary. Burial will follow at the Emmanuel Cemetery in Wells County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Cemetery Association. Friends and family may leave online condolences at goodwincaleharnish.com