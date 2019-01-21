Home Obituaries Roberta M. Fishbaugh, 87 Roberta M. Fishbaugh, 87 January 21, 2019 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Roberta M. Fishbaugh, 87, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Kelli J. Decker, 54 Obituaries Teresa A. Hartley, 45 Obituaries Bonnie Thompson, 54 Obituaries Berneice Shideler, 87 Obituaries Dorothy M. Garrett, 85 Obituaries Sally K. Meyer, 75 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment