Robert “Bob” L. Halterman, 65, of Poneto, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 24, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born Sept. 22, 1953, in Monticello, Ill., to George O. and Joyce L. Wildman Halterman.

Bob graduated from Southern Wells High School in 1971. He has worked in the agricultural field since high school. He began his career at Norris Feed Mill and retired from Helena Chemical in Pennville in 2016. He served on Nottingham Township Advisory Board for many years.

On June 21, 1975, in Monticello, Ill., Bob and Cathy Jamison were married.

Survivors include his wife, Cathy of Poneto; three children, Matt (Jaime) Halterman of Bluffton, Angie (Nick) Leach of Decatur, and Yvonne (Jordan) Rader of Bloomington; one grandson, Cohen Leach; and his mother, Joyce of Bluffton.

Bob is preceded in death by his father, George in 2004, and a brother, Terry Halterman in 1968.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will take place at Stahl Cemetery. Calling hours will be 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com