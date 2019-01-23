Rex Brinneman, 74, passed away Jan. 5, 2019, at his home in Temecula, California. Rex was born in Poneto. He was the son of Carl and Esther and one of seven siblings.

Rex married Lorene (Gilliom) in 1965. He graduated from barber school and established two hair salons in Fort Wayne. In 1980, Rex moved his family to Temecula, California. Always entrepreneurial, Rex switched careers, owning Sun City Gift & Hardware for many years. Rex was also a member of Rancho Community Church.

Rex is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lorene; three children, Randy (Claudia), Greg (Michelle), and Tonja Lyda (Brad); six grandchildren, Alexandra, Aaron, Jacob, Payton, Reilly, and Jordan; and a sister, Doris Chartier.

There will be a private celebration of life for friends and family on Feb. 2 to remember and celebrate Rex. He will be lovingly remembered for his beautiful smile and joyful personality. Rex will be greatly missed by his friends and family.