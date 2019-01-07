Home News Police Notebook: 1-7-19 Police Notebook: 1-7-19 January 7, 2019 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Truck in the water RSS What we’re reading News Wells Court Docket: 1-7-19 RSS Crash at Ind. 1 and 300N RSS Overpopulated? News First Bank of Berne donates to Friends Who Care LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment