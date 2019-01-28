Pansey C. Bobay, 59, of Ossian, passed away Saturday afternoon, Jan. 26, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Pansey was born April 23, 1959, in Kassel, Germany, to Larry K. “Fuzzy” and Edith Gross Sliger.

Pansey was a 1977 graduate of Bluffton High School. She worked as an activity coordinator at Christian Care Retirement Community and previously at Bi-County Services in Bluffton. She volunteered as a student mentor at Lancaster Elementary School and in the Hope Church nursery.

Pansey and Dennis P. Bobay were married June 20, 1998, in Bluffton.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis of Ossian; a son, Coleman (Jillian) Fields Jr. of Huntington; and grandchildren, Trace, Chase and Chance Fields; along with Turner Cole, Nevin and Xavier Hines and their mother Jennifer Moreland. Pansey is also survived by her brother, Rusty K. Sliger of New Haven.

Pansey will be fondly remembered for her heart-warming hugs, friendly smile and loving personality.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Rev. Lyle Breeding will officiate. Calling hours will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will take place at Six Mile Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Make a Wish Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com