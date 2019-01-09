Home Business Optimism carries the day as U.S.-China trade talks end Optimism carries the day as U.S.-China trade talks end January 9, 2019 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Wildwood Bath Co. open in Ossian Business Watch Communications exits Ossian, relocates temporarily to Portland Business American officials talking in Beijing, but trade war will likely continue Business Indiana Horticultural Congress will offer a top crop of experts Business Tax break sought on $7.6M Fort Wayne ‘spec’ building Business China, U.S. set for trade talks LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment