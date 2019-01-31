Marline “Vera” Campbell, 79, of Warren, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Markle Health Care in Markle.

She was born Aug. 23, 1939, in Grant County, to John S. and Bertha A. Widner Campbell.

Survivors include her brother, Dudley (Pharaba) Campbell of Huntington County.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Maurice Campbell, Delbert Campbell, and Leland Campbell; and sisters, Phyllis Anderson, Evelyn Meade and Florence Taylor.

Calling hours are from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren. A service to celebrate her life will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

