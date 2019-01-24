Marlin J. Keidel, 94, of Ossian and a former lifelong resident of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 22, 2019, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1924, in Watseka, Illinois to Alphia and Carrie (Luthi) Keidel. Marlin was united in marriage to Alma C. Kiefer on April 17, 1949 at Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim.

Marlin graduated from Ossian High School and was a lifelong grain and livestock farmer. In addition to his farming, he hauled livestock for area farmers and also had a welding shop, retiring from all his work in 1997.

Marlin’s favorite pastime was attending auctions, where he was a regular and known to the area auctioneers. This was a hobby that he passed on to his son.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Alma C. Keidel of Ossian; son, Murl J. (Deb) Keidel of Fort Wayne; grandson, Scott (Dawn) Anders; four great-granddaughters; and five great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Loren Glen Keidel.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim with Pastor Daniel Dahling officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Friedheim.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim or the donor’s choice.

