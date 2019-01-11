Lloyd D. Johnson, 83, of Bluffton and formerly of Charlotte, Mich., died Thursday morning, Jan. 10, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Lloyd was born July 21, 1935, in Olivet, Mich., to Rex and Dorothy Stage Johnson. Both parents preceded him in death. He married Jackwyn “Jackie” Pruden March 7, 1958, in Charlotte, Mich.; she survives.

A 1954 graduate of Charlotte High School, Lloyd then worked 12 years with a former local loan company in Michigan and then Bluffton. He retired from the former Old First National Bank in Bluffton, after serving 17 years as an assistant vice president.

Lloyd was instrumental in organizing the Wells County Girls Baseball League and coached a team for several years. He was also a member of the Bluffton Elks Lodge 796 for over 50 years.

In addition to his wife, Lloyd is survived by two daughters, Sharolyn (Ian) Stoppenhagen and Rexette (Alan) Goeglein, both of Ossian; two sons, Jack (Diane) Johnson of Bluffton, and Gary Johnson of Florida; nine grandchildren, Shiloh (Brian) Steffen, Shawn (Shanda) Mygrant, Jenifer Johnson, Jared Johnson, Gage Reed, Alexandria (Stuart) Hurst, Caleb Harbst, Justin Harbst, and Sheli (Brandon) Frank; eight great-grandchildren, Ethan Mygrant, Gavin King, Braxton Betancourt, Dustin Enterline, Zachary Harbst, Annika Zimmerman, Renley Hurst, Aaron Frank, with two more due in March; along with one great-great-grandson, Blaine Mygrant. He is also survived by a brother, Elliott (Gloria) Johnson of Duluth, Minn.; a sister, Leona (John) Ransom of Stockbridge, Mich.; along with several nieces and nephews.

Aside from his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by a brother, James Johnson.

Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 13, from 2 to 6 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed by a time of sharing, beginning at 6 p.m. An Elks Memorial Service will then follow the time of sharing at 7 p.m., also at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com