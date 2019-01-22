Kelli J. Decker, 54, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton.

She was born Oct. 7, 1964, in Bluffton to Charles W. “Skeet” Decker III and Rebecca J. “Beckie” Monroe Decker. She graduated from Bluffton High School with the class of 1983 and worked for many years at Deck’s Super Service in Bluffton.

Survivors include her parents, Skeet and Beckie of Bluffton; a brother, Chuck Decker of Poneto; and a co-worker and longtime friend, Dick King of Bluffton.

Private family funeral services will be held. Burial will take place at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be given in Kelli’s memory to Family Life Care of Berne.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com