Kay Ann Villa-Garcia, 72, died on Jan. 1, 2019.

She was born in Bluffton May 9, 1946. Her parents were James W. Murray and Mary Elizabeth (Tonner) Murray.

She is survived by her husband, Leonardo Villa-Garcia; daughter, Isabel Villa-Garcia; sisters, Judy Anderson of Fort Wayne and Cathy Grigsby of Bridgton, Maine; and brother, Ted Murray.

A service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Withers Hall Auditorium, Room 232, at North Carolina State University.

Arrangements are by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Raleigh, N.C.