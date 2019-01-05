Julie Ann Moser, 62, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, Jan. 4, 2019, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Julie was born Oct. 17, 1956, in Bluffton, to Glen L. and Dina Fae (Steffen) Moser. Both of her parents preceded her in death.

She worked as a waitress at the Dutch Mill for 15 years. Julie was an accountant at North American Van Lines for 25 years. She was a 1975 graduate of Bluffton High School. Julie went to IPFW in Fort Wayne, receiving a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Bluffton.

Julie loved spending time with her nieces and nephews and planning their birthday parties. She had a servant’s heart and was very devoted to her family.

Survivors include three sisters, Rose Moser, Laura (Larry) Bertsch, and Emily Moser, all of Bluffton; two brothers, David (Sheri) Moser and Daniel (Abby) Moser, both of Bluffton; and her nieces and nephews, Lance and Luke Bertsch, Olivia Moser, Gretchen (Aaron) Steffen, Reuben Moser, and Lucy, Henry and Alice Moser.

Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at the Apostolic Christian Church East in Bluffton with one hour of visitation. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kingdom Academy in Bluffton.

Online condolences: goodwincaleharnish.com