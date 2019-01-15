Mr. John Dewey Fredrick, 85, passed away Monday Jan. 14, 2019, at his home. He was born in Coalmont, Tennessee on July 23, 1933, to Jessie Fredrick and Fronie Sanders Fredrick, who preceded him in death, along with his sister, Stella Orange, and brothers, Cecil, Issac, Austin and Edward Pat Fredrick.

He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Manchester, Tennessee and retired from Sterling Casting in Bluffton. He owned and operated Fredrick Cleaning in Manchester.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Gibbs Fredrick; son, Allen (Jeannie) Fredrick; daughter, Cynthia (Bruce) King; sister, Carol Nunley; brother, Kenner Fredrick; five grandchildren, Shenna Fredrick Knight, Brent King, Amber Fredrick Hodges, Ashley Huset and Cara King; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; extended family, Kelly Wilder; and caregivers, Leslie of Hospice Compassus and Bridgett George of Family Health Care.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Grace Baptist Church with Minister Frank Bell and Mike Hollis officiating with burial to follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. until time of service Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church.

Arrangements by: Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice Compassus or the Grace Baptist Church Childrens Ministry.