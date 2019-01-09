On Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, Joe Allen Rogers, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 76.

Joe was born on May 21, 1942, in Hartford City to Clifton Joe Rogers and Norma Jean (Bowdell) Overmyer. He attended Montpelier High School. Joe served his country joining the United States Army in 1966. In 1970, he married Janet Lee Lambert. Joe retired from Microprecision in Berne in 2003. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

Joe is survived by his wife, Janet Lee (Lambert) Rogers; their son, Jeffrey Allen Rogers of Poneto; their daughter, Ja Lyn Gaglione (Chris) of Milford, Conn.; three grandchildren BradLee Allen, Mitchell Evan and Matteo Alexander; and his beloved great-granddaughter, Arrabella Jo Lynn. Joe is also survived by his children from his former wife, Rita Ellen Davis: Angela Rene Smith (Timothy) of Pennville and Jodie Lynn Rogers-Hummer (Kenny) of Montpelier; three grandchildren, Timothy John, Emily Rene and Jarod Mikel; several great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Gary Wayne Rogers and Michael Gene Rogers (Vicki).

