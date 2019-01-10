Janice Bell, 69, of Geneva and formerly of Ossian, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. She was born on Sept. 23, 1949, in Arcola.

She retired from Midwest Pipe and Steel in September of 2014. Surviving family include her husband, Bob Bell, whom she married in 1982; sons, Rodney (Cassie), Eric (Kelly), Jeremy (Carrie) Tucker, and David (Aimee) Bell; grandchildren, Brandon, Briana, Erica, Kennady, KayLee, Devin, Calvin, Lucas, Ashlynn, Caleb, Emily, Emma, and Joel; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Closson; and daughter-in-law, Shannon Bell Allen.

She was preceded in passing by her father, Joseph Carroll; mother, Wilma (McMaken) Zeimmer; son, Timothy Bell; grandson, Tim Vakalahi; sisters, Mary Grepke and Lorraine Shorey; and brother-in-law, Terry Closson. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 ,at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St, Ossian with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until service time.

Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse.

