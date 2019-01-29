James Bolding, 90, of Warren, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.

James was born Aug. 19, 1928, the son of Mance and Lula Jean Hunt Bolding at Auxier, Ky. James married Alberta Howard on Nov. 8, 1950; she preceded him in death.

James is survived by daughters, Bonnie (Larry) Farmer, Brenda (David) Paynter, Rita (Donald) Winkler, Glenna (David) Slone and Lisa (Earl) Bolding; sons, Danny (Sheila) Bolding and Jeff (Betty) Bolding; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, Jan. 30, from noon until 8 p.m. and at 11 a.m. Thursday with the funeral following at noon at the First Freewill Baptist Church, 1805 Salamonie Ave., Huntington. Burial will be at the Lancaster Cemetery.