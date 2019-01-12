Home News First Bank of Berne donates to Creative Arts First Bank of Berne donates to Creative Arts January 12, 2019 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Snow forecast for Wells: 4-6” today RSS Runyon seeks 4th term as Bluffton’s C-T RSS Autism support group will start meeting Jan. 22 News Police Notebook: 01-12-2019 Business Consumer price index down 0.1% News Wells Court Docket: 01-12-2019 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment