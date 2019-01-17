Emma Lou “Emmie” Stegmann, 95, of Bluffton and formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. She was born on Aug. 17, 1923 in Decatur, a daughter of the late Fred and Marie (Schueler) Kukelhan.

She worked at General Electric, retiring in 1985. She was a member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne and the Quarter Century Club. She enjoyed gardening, going to auctions and flea markets, refinishing furniture, animals, puzzles, and being with her family.

Surviving family include her son, Bruce (Lynn) Stegmann; daughters, Bonnie (Ken) Brandewie, Connie (Mark) Bulmahn, and Nancy (Jeff) Cupp; eight grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; one great-grandchild and another on the way; five step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Oetting and Alice Bauermeister; and siblings-in-law, Lorna Kukelhan and Gene Hill. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Walter Stegmann, who she married on Sept. 8, 1956; sisters, Virginia Hoffman and Betty Hill; and brothers, Albert, Walter, Elmer, and Frederick Kukelhan.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4900 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 3-7 p.m. on Satruday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian. Entombment will be at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Lutheran South Unity School or Riley Children’s Hospital.

