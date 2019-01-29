Duane E. Meyer, 71, passed away Jan. 27, 2019, in Fort Wayne, where he was a lifelong resident.

Duane served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Duane enjoyed spending time at his lake house and, most of all, being surrounded by his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marsha; grandchildren, Brittany Nicole, Tyler Austin and Delaney Kay; brother, Victor (Bev) Meyer Jr.; sister, Nancy Wetmore; and several nieces and nephews.

Duane was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Shelley Kay. He was also preceded in death by parents Victor F. Sr. and Gloria C. Meyer.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

