Dorothy M. Garrett, 85, of Fort Wayne and a former Bluffton resident, passed away on Wednesday morning, Jan. 16, 2019, at Bethlehem Woods Care Facility in Fort Wayne.

Dorothy was born Aug. 1, 1933, in Ogden, Ill. to Chester and Maggie “Madge” Stewart Downing. She graduated from Montpelier High School with the class of 1952. Dorothy worked at Franklin Electric and as a nurse’s aide at Caylor-Nickel Clinic, Wells Community Hospital and at various nursing homes over the years, and she attended First Church of Christ in Bluffton.

On June 9, 1962 in Ring Gold, Ga., Dorothy and Gene Garrett were married.

Survivors include her son, Mark D. Garrett of Fort Wayne; and three grandchildren, Daniel James Garrett, Phillip Anthony Garrett and Matthew Stephen Garrett.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, Aug. 1, 1988, along with two brothers, Kenneth and William Downing.

Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Calling hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in rural Poneto.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com