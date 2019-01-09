Dirk O. DeWolfe, 76, of New Haven, and with family in Wells County, died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Parkview Hospital.

He was born Nov. 13, 1942, in Cortland, N.Y., the son of Olon and Virginia Corl DeWolfe.

Survivors include five sisters, Jackie Chapin of Georgetown, N.Y., Andrea Davies of Ossian, Betsy Harris of Michigan, Holly Hughes of Ossian, and Alicia Getts of Bluffton; and two brothers, Walt DeWolfe of New Haven and Scott DeWolfe of Garrett.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mike DeWolfe.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel. A memorial service will be held following visitation at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Markle Cemetery.

