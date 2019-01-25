Dale E. Wilburn, 90, of Bluffton, passed away on Thursday morning, Jan. 24, 2019, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

Dale was born Oct. 21, 1928, in Huntington County to Raymond and Anna Spicer Wilburn. He graduated from Ossian High School in 1946, and worked as the office manager of REMC for over 44 years, retiring in 1990.

On Nov. 7, 1948, at the Ossian United Methodist Church, Dale and Barbara Brandyberry were married.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara of Bluffton; three children, Mike (Mary Lou) Wilburn of Wheaton, Ill., Gary (Doreen) Wilburn of Indianapolis, and Linda (Timothy) Trzynka of Fort Wayne; along with four grandchildren and five great-grandsons. He is also survived by four sisters-in-law, Jessie Wilburn, Pat Brandyberry, Maxine Brandyberry, Marilyn Somers.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ned and Wayne Wilburn.

A service to celebrate Dale’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Mark Dauterman will officiate. Calling Hours will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Wells County Food Bank or Habitat for Humanity in Wells County.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com