Brett E. Kiel, 46, of rural Warren, passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, Jan. 3, 2019, at his dad’s house in Warren.

He was born Monday, June 19, 1972, in Chicago Heights, Ill. to Paul and Linda Buchmeier Kiel. He married Shelley Allen Saturday, May 17, 1997, in the Sonlight Wesleyan Church in Bluffton. He was a 1990 graduate of Southern Wells High School. After high school, he worked for Hiday Motors, Kiel and Sons Builders, then started his own company Kiel Services. His hobbies include four-wheeling, snowmobiling and had a love for old Ford trucks. So much so that Kelby says, “He loved going to several Ford dealerships to drive around the lot, checking out all the trucks.” He also enjoyed tinkering around with things to stay busy. In 2011, Brett joined the Chester Township Volunteer Fire Department and has been on the department since. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Loving survivors include his wife, Shelley Allen Kiel of Warren; mother, Linda Kiel of Warren; father, Paul Kiel of Warren; daughters, Kyra Breanne Kiel and Kelby Shyanne Kiel, both at home; brothers, Jason Kiel of Huntington and Adam (Amy) Kiel of Bluffton; nephews, Colter Kiel, Branson Kiel and Colt Irick; nieces, Bailey Irick and Tinley Kiel; father- and mother-in-law, John and Linda Allen of Warren; and sister-in-law, Jody Irick (Mark Saunders) of Markle.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Solid Rock United Methodist Church, 485 Bennett Drive, Warren, Tuesday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 8 p.m. A service to celebrate Brett’s life will be at Solid Rock United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9. There will be viewing one hour prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. Jody Mounsey will be officiating and burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery in Warren.

Preferred memorials: A scholarship for his daughters Kyra & Kelby c/o Glancy Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 366 Warren, IN 46792, or Chester Township Fire Department, 9378S-300W, Poneto, IN 46781

