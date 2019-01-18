Bonnie Thompson, 54, of Ohio City, Ohio, passed away Jan. 16, 2019, at Auburn Village in Auburn.

She was born Jan. 10, 1965, in Bluffton, the daughter of Carlos Humphrey and Freeda Faye Vaughn Bennett.

She had worked at Bluffton Rubber in Bluffton. Family was very important to Bonnie and she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and family. Bonnie was also an Indianapolis Colts fan.

Survivors include her mother, Freeda Bennett of Ohio City, Ohio; two daughters, Stephanie (Jeffrey) Kiser of Bluffton and Crystal (Kyle) Smith of Ohio City, Ohio; paternal grandmother, Martha Humphrey of Bluffton; three stepsons, Robbie Payton, Jeff Payton, and Greg Payton all of Kentucky; brother, Dallas (Regina) Humphrey of Bluffton; sister, Gracie Timmons of Bluffton; two stepbrothers, John Bennett and Brian Bennett, both of Bluffton; stepsister, Teresa Beeks; six grandchildren, Cadee Bridges, Alex Bridges, Josh Bridges, Brandon Thomas, Jordan Black (Fear), and Willow Smith; one great-granddaughter, Hensley Davison; seven step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

Bonnie was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cierra Thomas; a stepson, Timmy Payton; and two stepbrothers, Jamie Bennett and Tim Bennett.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur with Pastor Ed Schwartz officiating. Friends and family will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. Private burial will be at Fairview Cemetery at a later date.

Preferred memorials are to the family with checks payable to Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home.