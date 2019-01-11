Home Lifestyle Birth announcement: 1-11-19 Birth announcement: 1-11-19 January 11, 2019 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Funny things kids say: Fishing for an explanation leads to smiles Recipes Gloria serves up ham and cheese soup on a cold day Lifestyle Cast announced for WCT’s dinner show ‘The Game’s Afoot’ March 1, 2, and 3 People Two read 1,000 books before kindergarten Lifestyle Pianist Robert Palmer to perform at Portland’s Arts Place Feb. 8 Lifestyle Pretty ground cover is probably an invasive weed LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment