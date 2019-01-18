Berneice Ann Crispen Shideler, 87, a lifetime resident of Warren, passed away Jan. 15, 2019, at 11:58 p.m. at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton.

Berneice was born to Earl M. and Erma L. McIntire Crispen, both deceased. She was the fifth of 11 children: Colleen Hodge, Doris Willett, Edward M. Crispen, Paul L. Crispen, Berneice A. Shideler, Robert E. Crispen, Carolyn Cook, Barbara J. Leas, Joyce Brockup, Richard T. Crispen, and Ronald E. Crispen.

She married Robert J. Shideler on June 3, 1950 in the Jefferson Center Methodist Church with Rev. Keith Hanley officiating. She was the mother of Marcia D. (Dennis) Stroud of Warren, and the late Jane Ann Rosiek (her husband, Ronald, survives in The Villages, Fla.); the grandmother of Kimberlee K. Stroud of Warren, Kevin M. (Aimee) Stroud of Decatur, and Kyle M. (Amy) Stroud of Plymouth; great-grandmother to Ella, Logan, Graeme, Danielle, Kolston, Parker, and Jake Stroud; grandmother to Gillian (Eric) Decker of Marysville, Mich., and Benjamin W. (Dena) Gilmer of Michigan; stepgrandmother to Roger R. Rosiek and Renae M. (Ryan) Nelson of Ohio; great-grandmother to Dahila and Elijah Decker; step-grandmother to Rowan and Rosie Nelson; and aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are brothers, Robert (Shirley) Crispen of rural Huntington and Richard (Rita) Crispen of Bluffton; and sisters-in-law Sherrie Crispen of Bluffton and Patricia Crispen of Winterhaven, Fla.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband; daughter, Jane Ann Rosiek; and siblings, Colleen (Max) Hodge, Doris (John) Willett, Edward M. Crispen, Paul L. Crispen, Carolyn (Byron) Cook, Barbara (Jack) Leas, Joyce Brockup, and Ronald Crispen.

She lived her entire life in Warren, first on Jones Avenue as a young person and on Nancy Street after her marriage, then the United Methodist Memorial Home (Heritage Pointe) town house No. 55 after retirement. She attended Tri Kappa free kindergarten and all 12 years of schooling at Warren High School, graduating in 1949. She was a member of the United Church of Christ. She was a charter member of the Order of Rainbow for Girls Chapter 49 and Worthy Advisor, a 50-plus member of the Warren Eastern Star 269 where she was a Worthy Matron and president of Past Worthy Matrons. She and her husband Bob were on the advisory board for Rainbow Girls for many years. She was a member of Gamma Upsilon Chapter of Kappa, Kappa, Kappa and Warren Alpha Associates of Tri Kappa. She was president of both organizations. She retired from National City Bank, originally Warren Exchange Bank, after many years of service and was a member of National Assoc. of Bank Woman.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Warren United Church of Christ 202 E. 2nd St., Warren, on Monday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Scott Nedberg and Chaplain Ginny Soultz officiating. Burial will be in the Warren Masonic Cemetery, where she will join Robert (Bob) Shideler, her husband and best friend of 60 years.

Berneice has requested no flowers; instead please give a loved one or close friends flowers in her memory, or make a memorial contribution to her daughter Jane’s chemo center or the American Heart Association, 5635 W. 96th St. Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

