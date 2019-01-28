B. Joyce Genth, 89, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born Monday, Sept. 30, 1929, in Cass County, Indiana, the daughter of Miles Kincaid and Elizabeth E. Adams Kincaid. Joyce was united in marriage to J. Johnny Genth Oct. 18, 1947, in Ossian. He preceded her in death Aug. 18, 1998.

Joyce retired in 1997 as a bus driver with Adams Central Schools with 31 years of service. She also drove the Senior Citizens van and Swiss Village bus.

Joyce enjoyed her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and loved them dearly. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, catering weddings and baking anniversary cakes. She enjoyed oil painting, ceramics and spending time at her trailer on Jimmerson Lake.

She was a member of the former Decatur Wesleyan Church, and also attended the First Presbyterian Church in Decatur and most recently attended St. Marks United Methodist Church in Decatur. She was past president of the County Extension Happy Homemakers Association. She was also a previous member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Ossian.

Survivors include three sons, Johnnie K (Becky) Genth of Decatur, James D. Genth (Linda Morris) of Decatur and Tony R. Genth (Teena Blum) of Monore; a sister, Ruth Dailey of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by two sons, Bradley Genth in 1969 and Robert E. Genth in 2005; daughter, Linda Sue Genth in 2004; grandson, Shawn Genth in 1974; granddaughter, Trena Roe; daughter-in-law, Nan (Yost) Genth in 1987; three sisters and two brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home with Pastor Ernie Suman officiating. Interment will follow in the Decatur Cemetery. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home and one hour prior to services at the Funeral Home on Saturday.

Preferred memorials can be made to the ACCF Angel Fund- Diabetes.