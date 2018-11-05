NOVEMBER 8 – 6 p.m. – Dina Fae Moser estate, seller. 4-H Park, Bluffton. Online bidding available. 150± acres, productive tillable land, potential home sites, hunting/recreational, Wells County, Bluffton. Offered in 14 tracts from 2± to 25± acres. Tracts 1-6: Northwest corner of SR 1 & CR 300N. Tracts 7-10: Southwest corner of SR 124 & SR 201. Tracts 11-14: Elm Grove Rd. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, Inc., 800-451-2709, www.schraderauction.com.

NOVEMBER 8 – 6:30 p.m. – Harold & Ruth Prouty. Pennville Community Center, 235 East North St. (in park), Pennville. Property at 8008 W 400 N, Pennville. 40A. Tract 1: House, living room w/fireplace, kitchen & dining room, sitting room, 5 bedrooms w/walk-in closets, laundry room, mud room, unfinished basement w/3 rooms, woodwork throughout w/pocket doors, buildings & remaining acres. Tract 2: 5A tillable. Tract 3: 12A pasture & ponds. Tract 4: 20A tillable. Bricker Auction Company, www.brickerauctioncompany.com, 260-703-0839.

NOVEMBER 10 – 9 a.m. – Linda B. Striker estate. 1411 W. 1000 N., Decatur. Primitives, antiques, collectibles, furniture, lawn equipment, toys, household items, collectibles, tools, bicycles. Preview Nov. 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wiegmann Auctioneers, 260-447-4311, www.wiegmannauctioneers.com.

NOVEMBER 10 – 10 a.m. – Rex and Vivian Drennen, sellers. 6310 W. 1100 S.-90, Montpelier. Complete liquidation of Pumpkin Kingdom, farm and vegetable equipment, 1971 Gleaner combine, hay and grain wagons, (2) grain bins with drying floors, complete self contained apple cider press system, trailers, retail store fixtures, concession equipment, apple baskets, picnic tables, armored replica knights, children’s games, 2 Carolina Model HD10 bandsaws, No. 3 Warner and Swasey lathe, much more. Preview Nov. 9, noon-5 p.m. The Steffen Group Inc., 426-0633, www.steffengrp.com.

NOVEMBER 10 – 10 a.m. – Ida Hilty, owner. 2401 S US Hwy. 27, Berne. Personal property, farm land, household, appliances, furniture, antiques, lawn & garden, shop equip., horse sleigh, buggy. Tract 1: 3 bedroom, 1½ story home w/horse & pole barns, commercial building, storage house, 3±A. Tract 2: 29±A tillable except road right of way and ditch. Tract 3: Combination of Tracts 1 & 2, 32±A. Real estate sells at noon. Krueckeberg Auction & Realty LLC, 877-591-8756, www.kjauction.com.

NOVEMBER 12 – 6:30 p.m. – J. Arthur Sr. & Marjorie Gard Revocable Living Trust, owner. Huntington County Fairgrounds. 285+/- acres, Lancaster & Wayne Townships, Huntington County, 5 large tracts of land, great soils, country residence. Halderman Real Estate Services, www.halderman.com, 800-424-2324, Rick Johnloz, 260-827-8181, Jon Rosen, 260-740-1846, Pat Karst, 260-224-0415.

NOVEMBER 13 – 6:30 p.m. – Donald & Sondra Farr, owners. Ivy Tech Community College Marion Campus. 80+/- acres, two tracts, productive farmland, potential building sites, Washington Township, Blackford County. Halderman Real Estate Services, 800-424-2324, www.halderman.com, Rick Johnloz, 260-827-8181.

NOVEMBER 15 – 6 p.m. – Reba H. Monahan Estate. Conducted at Play Acres, 300 East Madison St., Fairmount. 77.55 acres+/- productive agriculture, Section 27, Range 8-E, Fairmount Township, Grant County. 100% possession for 2019 crop year! Selling as-is. $20,000 earnest money deposit due sale day. Seller pays real estate taxes due 2019. Buyer’s tax obligation beginning w/May 2020 installment. Possession delivered day of final closing. Subject to current tenants rights for 2018 crop year. Closing on/before December 31. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, www.EllenbergerBros.com, 800-373-6363.

NOVEMBER 15 – 6 p.m. – Monahan heirs, represented by Sean Monahan P.O.A., owners. Sale conducted at Play Acres, 300 East Madison St., Fairmount. Second Auction. 32.54 acres +/-, Section 26, Fairmount Twp., Grant Co. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, www.ellenbergerbros.com, 800-373-6363, Ken Ellenberger, 260-824-2426.

NOVEMBER 17 – 11 a.m. – David B. & Robin L. Fillers, owners. 2765 East 350 North, Bluffton. 83.59 acres+/- recreational & agriculture, stocked pond, Section 16, Lancaster Township, Wells County. Tract 1: 16.50 acres+/- agriculture. Tract 2: 13.80 acres+/- pond & woods. Tract 3: 18.30 acres+/-, 1½ story modern home, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, building. Tract 4: 14.50 acres+/- woods. Tract 5: 20.49 acres+/- woods. Tract 6: Combination of Tracts (Offered as an entirety). Acreage subject to change. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, www.EllenbergerBros.com, 800-373-6363.

NOVEMBER 20 – 6 p.m. – Quackenbush Farms LLC, owners. Lighted Gardens, 10794 N. State Road 1, Ossian. Farm located: 1 mile east of Zanesville on Wells County Road 1200 N. 96.5A agriculture, wooded/recreational (81A Southern Allen County, Sec. 35, Lafayette Twp., 15.5A Northern Wells County, Sec. 2, Union Twp.). Offered in tracts, entirety, any combination. Tract 1: 15.5A (13A cropland, 2½A wooded). Tract 2: 68A cropland. Tract 3: 13A wooded/recreational. Holloway Auction Co., Inc., 260-824-5060, www.HollowayAuction.com, Jody Holloway, 260-273-0999, Rudy Frauhiger, 260-273-1199.

NOVEMBER 23 – 9 a.m. – The Estate of Thomas Allen, seller. 7423 N. St. Rd. 1, Ossian. Large estate auction including outstanding 4 bedroom, 3½ bath, 2,200 SF ranch style home on full finished basement situated on 4.19 acres. Personal property: antiques, primitives, Fostoria, golf cart, modern furniture, firearms, railroad watches, Wells County advertising memorabilia, appliances, much more. Real estate sells at noon. Open House Nov. 8 and 15 from 5-6 p.m. The Steffen Group Inc., www.steffengrp.com, 260-426-0633.

DECEMBER 8 – 9 a.m. – Various estate & consignors. 815 Adams St., Decatur. Personal property, household items, appliances, furniture, antiques, guns, power tools, lawn & garden, shop equip., hunting items, butchering equip. Preview Dec. 7, 10-5 p.m. Krueckeberg Auction & Realty LLC, 877-591-8756, www.kjauction.com.

DECEMBER 8 – 11 a.m. – Spaulding Farms, LLC, owners. Montpelier Civic Center. Five generation family farm. 82 acres +/- by survey, Section 20, Harrison Township, Blackford County. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, 800-373-6363, www.EllenbergerBros.com, Ken Ellenberger, 260-273-0042.