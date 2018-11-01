Interview with Jacob Duncan, Junior at Southern Wells High School.

How old are you?

16.

Do you like your name?

Yes.

If you had to change your name what would it be?

John.

Why John?

Just because I like that name.

Cool, a good strong guy name that’s been around awhile.

Yep.

What is the funniest thing that happened to you recently?

William down in the weight room screaming. Trying to make people laugh.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you choose to go and why?

I think I would go to the Bahamas. It seems like a really great place to be.

Is it the tropical part that you like?

The Climate. Nice water.

You’ve been given an elephant. You cannot give it away or sell it. What would you do with it?

Keep it as a pet. It’d be kinda cool.

What would be cool about it?

To be able to say I have a pet elephant.

Tell me something about a parent or relative that you find awesome and you hope to accomplish someday?

My parents are always there to help me out in whatever situations that I have and just be guidance for me.

So you’d like to be the same for your children someday?

Yes. I want to be a role model and give them guidance if they need it.

What are you proudest of?

Probably just my relationship with God and my family.

Love that.

You are a new addition to a crayon box. What color would you be and why?

Neon Orange just because I like to stick out.

Do you own a pet?

Yes. I have a dog.

What is your dog’s name?

Mater. We just looked up pet names and that came up.

So it’s not like after the movie Cars?

We can say it is. I like it!

Can you tell me a joke?

Why can’t the chicken just cross the road without having to be judged?

Hahahaha. That’s pretty good.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

Probably weights because I like being physical. Enjoying that it’s easy to do. Be with my friends.

Are you involved in school sports, music or other activities? Any outside of school activities?

I’m involved with the FFA. I play baseball, football, and wrestling. 4-H. I show goats and dairy feeders. Campus Life and youth group at Dillman Chruch.

A penguin walks through that door right now wearing a baseball cap. What does he say and why is he here?

How’s it going? I’m just here to make friends and talk.

Haha. Ok. A friendly penguin.

Who is one of your friends that make you laugh all the time?

William. No matter what he is doing that guy is already trying to make you laugh.

Who is your most academically inclined friend?

Dylan.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years and how will you get there?

I see myself pursuing to be a veterinarian and just by working at it and going to college. Trying to get a degree.

You are an accomplished young man and have great future plans.

