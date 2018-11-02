Patricia A. Coates, 76, went home to meet Jesus and see the Throne of God Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.

She was born Thursday, Aug. 27, 1942, in Oskaloose, Iowa, the daughter of Paul Kenneth VanGorp and Mildred D. Liming VanGorp. She married Rev. Earl Coates in Newkirk, Ok., March 7, 1970, and he preceded her in death Dec. 19, 2007.

Patricia was employed as a medical technician, a pastor’s wife, while loving and caring for her family.

Patricia and her husband loved God and loved leading others to the Lord. She was a Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. She loved her family and watching her grandkids play sports.

Patricia was a member of Covenant Chapel in Bluffton. In addition, she was also an ordained minister.

Survivors include three sons, Matthew (Krista) Coates of Anderson, Todd (Amber) Coates of Berne, and Nathan (Mindy) Coates of Decatur; four brothers, Richard VanGorp, Robert (Melody) VanGorp, Terry (Jane) VanGorp, and Donovan VanGorp; and five grandchildren, Mercedes Coates, Kody Coates, Hannah Coates, Mitchell Coates, and Megan Coates.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Austin Coates, and a brother, Mark VanGorp.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, with Pastor Terri Werst officiating. Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur.

Preferred memorials can be made to the family in care of Zwick & Jahn.