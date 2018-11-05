Marilyn “Kay” Foreman, 81, of Liberty Center, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Nov. 4, 2018, at Signature Healthcare of Bluffton surrounded by her loving family.

Kay was born June 14, 1937, in Bluffton to Howard and Audrey (Noe) Onweller. She graduated from Petroleum High School with the class of 1955. Kay worked at Seyferts Company in Fort Wayne, at Warren United Methodist Home and at Walmart as a greeter for some time.

Kay married Norman Elston on Oct. 29, 1955, and he preceded her in death in 1963. In summer of 1965, she married Allen R. Haddix and he preceded her in death. In 1980, Kay and Harry G. Foreman were married and he preceded her in death in 1994.

Survivors include her children, Debra (Dale) Sutton of Poneto, Stephen (Dee Ramos) Elston of Bluffton, Brian (Kamie) Elston of Bluffton, William (Melinda) Elston of Portland and Julie (Rodd) Bunch of Decatur. She was a loving grandma to 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Eileen Hatch, Irene Kirkwood and Dianne Kummer, all of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Terry Onweller; and a sister, Mona Bowman.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Paula Hunnicutt will officiate. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery in rural Wells County. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Kay’s memory to Friends of the Wells County Animal Shelter or American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com