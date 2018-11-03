Linda J. Pass, 73, of Ossian, passed away Friday morning, Nov. 2, 2018, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Linda was born Jan. 25, 1945, in New Castle, to David and Nellie McDonald Rutherford. She married W. Archie Pass Sept. 12, 1964, in Cambridge City; her husband survives.

Linda graduated from Knightstown High School in 1963 and had been employed at Peyton’s Northern in Bluffton. She attended the Ossian Church of the Nazarene.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and preparing meals for holidays and for special occasions. She loved working outdoors and caring for her beautiful flower beds. Linda spent a lot of time with her beloved companion “Mister,” her fur baby Maltese. They loved going on walks together.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Archie; a son, Shayne Allen Pass of Galveston; a sister, Glora (Roland) Williams of Richmond; two brothers, Richard Rutherford of Muncie and Robert (Angie) Rutherford of Fort Myers, Fla.; a brother-in-law, Dan Martin; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Linette Ann Pass; and a sister, Karen Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with visitation prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. Chaplain Chris Thurow will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorial contributions may be made to Family LifeCare of Berne.

