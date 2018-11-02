Dugless A. Fugitt, 77, of Montpelier, died Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at his home.

He was born Oct. 2, 1941, in Delight, Ark. He married Peggy Sue Fugitt June 16, 1995, in Asbury United Methodist Church in Portland; she survives in Montpelier.

Additional survivors include his son, Cledith Allen Fugitt of Winchester; his sister, Sarah L. (Truman) Briggs of Pennville; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeff Davis Fugitt and Helen M. (Price) Fugitt; and his brothers, Davis A. Fugitt and Raymond H. Fugitt.

Calling hours are from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. A Masonic service will follow at 7 p.m. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Green Park Cemetery in Portland.

