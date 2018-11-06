Home RSS Commissioners take issue with Ossian subdivision’s request Commissioners take issue with Ossian subdivision’s request November 6, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS School programs to mark Veterans Day RSS President visits Fort Wayne to campaign RSS Board reviews plans for Archbold-Wilson Park RSS Lower bids allow for additional projects News Police Notebook: 11-6-18 News Wells Court Docket: 11-6-18 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment