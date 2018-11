Below are the unofficial results as of 7:50 p.m. Tuesday for the county’s contested school board races. Check back online or in print Wednesday for more election coverage.

BHMSD District 2

Boots: 401

Holland: 560

BHMSD At-Large

Borror: 562

Eschenbacher: 546

Koby: 400

Thompson: 1063

Trexler: 128

NWCS Rockcreek Township

Elzey (I): 2355

McIntosh: 568

Reinhard: 2186

NWCS Union Township

Harris: 3540

Spear (I): 1399