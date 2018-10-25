William “Bill” E. King, 95, of Montpelier, died Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Signature Health & Rehabilitation in Bluffton.

He was born March 14, 1923, in Montpelier. He married Louise Schwartzkopf King March 31, 1945, in Montpelier; she preceded him in death.

Survivors include his son, Terry E. (Amber) King of Montpelier; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Lachot King and Jennie (Pace) King; a son, Billy Joe King; and siblings, Glen King, Doris Dickerson, and Lois Rose.

Calling hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the I.O.O.F Cemetery in Montpelier.

