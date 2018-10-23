William “Bill” Troxel Jr., 91, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 21, 2018, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

William was born in Bluffton on Oct. 13, 1927, to William F. Sr. and Ida (Meyer) Troxel.

He married Berniece J. (Moser) Troxel on June 27, 1954, in Bluffton; she preceded him in death on Sept. 9, 2010. William was the owner and operator of Troxel TV and Appliance, in Bluffton from 1968 until 1999. He was a graduate of Kirkland High School. William served in the Army from 1951 until 1953. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Bluffton.

Survivors include one son, Terry (Lisa) Troxel of Bluffton; a daughter Tammy (Tim) Jurju of Fort Wayne; a brother, Dwight (Bev) Troxel of Bluffton; a sister Mary Jane Sprunger of Indianapolis; two grandchildren, Trevor (Christy) Troxel and Jamie Jurju; four great-grandchildren, Brayden, Braxton, Brinley Troxel and Landon Jurju.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph, Kenneth and Williard Troxel, and three sisters, Evelyn Meyer, Marjorie Troxel and Alice Troxel.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Thursday, Oct. 25, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Ron Kipfer and John Reinhard will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Good Samaritan Fund.

Friends and family may leave online condollences at goodwincaleharnish.com