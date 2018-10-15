Wilford B. Baumgartner, 87, of Bluffton, passed away Friday evening, Oct. 12, 2018, at the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Wilford was born Nov. 6, 1930, in Adams County, to Emil H. Baumgartner Sr. and Ida Jane Lash Baumgartner.

He married Mildred D. Schaefer July 1, 1952, in Santa Maria, Calif. His wife preceded him in death Jan. 11, 2002.

Wilford retired in 1995 from Art Iron Steel Co. as a truck driver. He attended Bluffton First Church of Nazarene. Wilford enlisted in the United States Army in 1948 and served until 1957.

Survivors include two sons, Joe (Katherine) Baumgartner of Roanoke, Ind., and Del (Mary) Baumgartner of Encinitas, Calif.; two sisters, Flossie (John) Gabel of Columbia City, Ind., and Bernice Sipe of Portland, Ind.; four grandchildren, David (Tammy) Baumgartner, Angela (Kevin) Thompson, John (Swati) Baumgartner, and Jacquelyn Baumgartner; and five great grandchildren, Dylan Baumgartner, Grant Baumgartner, Kassidy Thompson, Bryce Thompson and Ava Baumgartner.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers; Leroy Baumgartner, Harry Baumgartner, Robert Baumgartner and Emil Baumgartner Jr., and two sisters; Mary Landis and Vivian Singleton.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 18, at the Bluffton First Church of the Nazarene, 1575 Clark Ave., with one hour of visitation prior to the service.

Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, with military graveside rites performed by the U.S. Army Honor Guard in conjunction with Roanoke American Legion Post 160.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bluffton First Church of Nazarene.

