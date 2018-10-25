Home Local News Courts & Police Wells Court Docket: 10-25-18 Wells Court Docket: 10-25-18 October 25, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Ossian board hires 2 part-time officers Courts & Police Police Notebook: 10-25-18 News Police Notebook: 10-24-18 News Wells Court Docket: 10-24-18 News Police Notebook: 10-23-18 News Wells Court Docket: 10-23-18 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment